Cheney & Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan ‘Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022’

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) issued the following statement after joining Representatives Joe Wilson (R-SC), Steve Cohen (D-TN), Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), Mike Waltz (R-FL), and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) in introducing the bipartisan ‘Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022.’ This legislation would enhance the President’s current lend and lease authority to simplify bureaucratic barriers with regards to military equipment for Ukraine.



“The United States must take aggressive and decisive action to aid Ukraine as they fight Putin’s brutal invasion. I’m proud to join Senator Cornyn and Rep. Wilson in introducing legislation that will ensure the United States can continue to provide equipment and armaments without delay.”



BACKGROUND



This bill’s purpose is to protect and arm Ukrainian civilians during the current Russian military invasion. This bicameral bill serves as a companion to the Senate version introduced by Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).



As part of the President’s Arms Export Control Act authority, he can currently lend and lease defense articles to U.S. partners and allies when it is in the United States’ national security interest. However, bureaucratic barriers and other limitations are far too slow moving to address current crisis facing Ukraine. With this bill, we are removing those barriers and allowing the flow of military aid to Ukraine now.



