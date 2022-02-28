Lander Valley swept Powell in final home games; Regional Tourney up next

By Ernie Over, WyoTodayMedia

LVHS Girls 52-28 over Powell

The Lander Valley Lady Tigers rolled to their 16th consecutive win of 2022 Saturday afternoon with a 52-28 win over the Powell Lady Tigers at the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse. Powell scored the first two points of the game, and that was the only lead they had as the Lady Tigers raced out to 17-4 margin at the end of the first quarter and kept adding on to the margin as the game went on.

Taline Tendore was the top scorer for Lander as the Sophomore guard poured in 16 points, while Demi Stauffenberg and Ryan Bell added 13 points apiece. Megan Winfield scored six and Whitney Hansen two.

For the Lady Panthers, Maddie Campbell was the only Powell player in double figures with 10.

Lander Valley, #1 Seed NW Quadrant (17-3 all, 6-0 conf.) will now meet Kemmerer, #4 seed SW Quadrant, (6-16 all, 0-6 conf.) in the first round at the 3A West Regional in Powell Thursday morning at 9 a.m. Listen in to the game play-by-play audio on KFCW, 93.1, KFCW Facebook and Wyotoday YouTube with Ernie Over and Josh Heninger. In the first game between these two teams on Feb. 12 in Lander, the Lady Tigers won 55-19.

LVHS Boys 64-53 over Powell

The boys game was a back and forth affair in the first half with five ties and seven lead changes until Lander got the upper hand at 24-23 midway through the quarter and then raced out to a nine-point lead at half, 34-25. The Tigers outscored the Panthers in the third quarter 12 points to 9 for a 46-34 lead going into the final eight minutes and then added 18 more in the final period to make the final 64-53.

Brennon Stauffenberg led the Tigers with 21 points, including nine free throws while defensive star Tisso Guina added 17 with 7 free throws, five in the last eight minutes. Abe Lopez added seven for the Tigers, Kellon Donahue and Jace LeClair each had three points apiece, and the trio of Tanner Byrd, Bennett Washburn and Kaison McClung each added two points.

For the Panthers, Brock Johnson was the only player in double figures with 11.

Lander Valley’s Boys, the #2 seed from the NW Quadrant, (10-11 all, 4-2 conf.) will also open with Kemmerer, the #3 seed from the SW Quadrant, (11-10 all, 3-3 conf.) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Powell High School. Listen in to the game play-by-play audio on KFCW, 93.1, KFCW Facebook and Wyotoday YouTube with Ernie Over and Josh Heninger. In the first game between these two teams on Feb. 12 in Lander, the Tigers won 55-48 on Feb. 12th at home.