Decreasing cloud cover today. Snow showers develop this afternoon across the southwest and diminish quickly this evening. Temperatures plummet again tonight with clear skies and snow cover. Things warm up this weekend into next week.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 20s for the Bighorn and Wind River basins with a high in the upper teens for Dubois. Tonight’s lows are expected at four below for Shoshoni, one below at Worland, zero at Riverton six above at Lander and seven above at Dubois.