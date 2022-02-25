Lander Valley gets sweep over Lovell on the road

The Lander Valley Lady Tigers and Tigers rolled to wins over home-standing Lovell Thursday night at Johnny Winterholler Gym up in Bighorn County.

The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Bulldogs 47-41 for their 14th consecutive victory and the Tigers dispatched the home team 67-31 for their fourth win in their last five games.

Talene Tendore started the game with a hot hand and scored 15 of the Lady Tigers’ 17 points in the first quarter in the opening game. Tendore cooled off after that first stanza but teammates Kiara Friday and Whitney Hansen picked up the slack scoring 10 points each to lead LVHS. The Lady Bulldogs’ 5-6 Junior post player Kaile Owens muscled her way to 23 points, 14 from the free throw line to keep Lovell close throughout.

In the nitecap, the Tigers defense held Lovell’s top scorer Carter Lunberg scoreless in the game and not one Bulldog player had double figures as Lander opened up a nine point half-time lead and cruised in the second half to a 36 point victory. Tanner Bird and Brennon Stauffenberg led the Tiger attack with 14 points apiece while Tisso Guina added 11. Coach Stu Mullins was able to insert players off of the bench midway through the final period giving Parker Sixbey, Bryce Denton, Silas Wheeler and Bennett Washburn some quality minutes.

Lander hosts Powell in the final regular season game of the year Saturday afternoon at the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse immediately after the Class1A girls regional championship game about 3:15. Mullins said he’d like to see the Fieldhouse full of green and loud Tiger fans to help boost the Tigers in their final game before regionals.