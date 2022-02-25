Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative to meet March 7th in Lander

The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation facilitates several outdoor recreation collaboratives convened throughout the state by Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails. These initiatives bring together local community members, recreation stakeholders, businesses, conservation groups, federal and state agencies, and elected officials to identify and prioritize opportunities for the growth and enhancement of outdoor recreation.

Dates, times, locations, and call-in information are as follows:

Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (WRORC – Fremont County) will be held on March 7th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Lander Community and Convention Center. Join virtually at https://meet.google.com/vdf- jrpa-epq or dial: ‪(US) +1 724-397-0240‬ PIN: ‪426 315 469‬#. Guest Speakers will include students from the University of Wyoming and staff from South Pass City.

Sweetwater County Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (SCORC) will be held on March 8th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and a second online-only meeting from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. The hybrid will be held at the White Mountain Library. Join virtually at https://meet.google.com/soa- zeuz-xsr or dial: ‪(US) +1 443-671-8494‬ PIN: ‪494 079 341‬#. The online meeting link is https://meet.google.com/oww- pizp-wmy or dial: ‪(US) +1 205-844-5172‬ PIN: ‪673 114 341‬#. Guest speakers will include staff from the Bureau of Land Management and the Green Belt Taskforce.

Great Divide Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (GDORC – Laramie, Albany, and Carbon counties) will be held on March 10th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Albany County Public Library- Laramie. Join virtually at https://meet.google.com/ojy- ocxe-qqb or dial: ‪(US) +1 551-233-9736‬ PIN: ‪779 726 776‬#

Members of the public are welcome to attend collaborative meetings in-person or virtually. There will be a designated time for public comment near the end of each meeting.

Established by recommendation of the 2017 Governor’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force, the Office of Outdoor Recreation aims to diversify Wyoming’s economy by expanding, enhancing, and promoting responsible recreational opportunities through collaboration, outreach, and coordination with stakeholders, landowners, private industry, and public officials.

Learn more about the Office and future community collaboratives by following us on social media or visiting www.wyorec.com.