2A West Tournament first round recap

Basketball – Pixabay

-Written by Cody Beers

The Shoshoni boys, Wind River boys and Wyoming Indian girls kept their 2A West Regional Championship hopes alive with Day 1 victories in the regional tournament Thursday in Riverton.

The Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs (17-4) jumped on the Greybull Lady Buffs early Thursday, cruising to a 51-21 victory at Riverton High School.

The Shoshoni Wranglers (12-11) built an early lead and held on to win 59-53 over the Wyoming Indian Chiefs (8-11) Thursday afternoon at Riverton Middle School.

And the Wind River Cougars (16-6) jumped on Riverside early and ran away with a 94-57 victory.

In other first-round 2A boys games on Thursday, it was Rocky Mountain pulling away in the second half for a 52-39 victory over St. Stephens (12-11) and Big Piney edging Greybull 49-44.

Other first-round girls scores included Rocky Mountain blowing out Wind River 58-20, Big Piney pulling away from Shoshoni 47-28, and Riverside holding off St. Stephens 53-43.

Friday’s radio broadcast schedule on 99.1 FM KWYW includes:

— 8:30 a.m., Wind River Lady Cougars vs. Shoshoni (loser out) — 10 a.m., Wyoming Indian Chiefs vs. St. Stephens (loser out) — 6 p.m.,Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs vs. Riverside (winner in Saturday’s championship) — 7:30 p.m., Wind River Cougars vs. Big Piney (winner in Saturday’s championship)

Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 51, Greybull 21

Inez Harris scored 15 points, Taylor Trosper added 11, Dezi C’Hair chipped in 10 as the Lady Chiefs secured their spot in Friday’s semifinal against Riverside with a 30-point victory.

The Lady Chiefs defense held Greybull scoreless after a quarter, and Wyoming Indian led 24-6 at halftime.

Kennedy Kraft led Greybull with 6 points.

Wyoming Indian meets Riverside in one girls semifinal Friday at 6 p.m. The game can be heard on 99.1 FM KWYW, and it will be livestreamed on YouTube at WyoToday.

The second semifinal pits Rocky Mountain vs. Big Piney. Friday’s winners meet Saturday at 11:30 a.m. for a regional championship inside Wolverine Gym.

Shoshoni Wranglers 59, Wyoming Indian Chiefs 53

Shoshoni rode the hot shooting of Alex Mills in Thursday’s first half, helping the Wranglers build a 32-18 lead and hold off the Chiefs 59-53 in the quarterfinal round of the 2A West Regional boys tournament at Riverton Middle School.

The Chiefs fell to 8-11 on the season and face an elimination game Friday at 10 a.m. against their county rival, the 12-11 St. Stephens Eagles. Shoshoni (12-11) meets Rocky Mountain Friday at 4:30 p.m. in one 2A boys semifinal, while Wind River takes on Big Piney in the other boys semifinal at 7:30 p.m.

Mills had four 3-pointers in the initial 16 minutes, and Wranglers power post Jaxon Stanley added 10 points through 3 quarters to lead Shoshoni. Nathan Cousineau added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Wranglers, while Dom Jarvis added 13 points.

The Chiefs were led by Tuff C’Bearing with 19 points, and Hunter Lonedog added 17.

Rocky Mountain Grizzlies 52, St. Stephens 39

Rocky Mountain (15-6) broke open a ight 27-24 basketball game Thursday at halftime, catching fire on a 28-12 run in the second half to pull away from streaky St. Stephens (12-11) in the 2A boys quarterfinal round at Riverton High School.

Ben Simmons led Rocky Mountain with 23 points, and Kendrick Beckman added 10. St. Stephens was led by super senior big man Jordan Barazza with 15 points and 10 blocked shots, and guard Tyren Ridgely added 10. Ridgely fouled out with 7:03 to play.

St. Stephens faces elimination in a 10 a.m. loser-out game against Wyoming Indian Friday, while Rocky Mountain meets Shoshoni in one of two boys semifinals at 4:30 p.m. inside Wolverine Gym. The 2A boys championship is 1 p.m. Saturday in Wolverine Gym.