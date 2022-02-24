Wyoming.com Sold to long-time employees

Wyoming’s local Internet provider Wyoming.com, announced today that it has been sold along with its sister companies Cerento and Contact Communications, and a new partnership has been created.

Two local and longtime employees, Eric Nowland (and wife Alexa Nowland) and Kim Kobbe have finalized the purchase from Sandy Mossbrook, former President and CEO, and wife of the late founder of the companies Steve Mossbrook.

Earlier this week, an announcement was made to all staff members who shared in their excitement. Kim and Eric have both been an essential part of the companies’ growth and day to day operations for several years, they have longstanding experience in their leadership and management roles within the companies.

Eric Nowland began his career with Wyoming.com in the year 2000 as an intern in the Technical Support department through CWC, during which time he attended the Microsoft and Cisco programs. He moved quickly into a full-time position in that role before transitioning into the Cerento Engineering department, he then advanced to Cerento Engineering Manager where he was fundamental in coordinating network design and upgrades, leadership to his team, and providing a positive direction to future of the organization. In 2020, Eric was promoted to Vice President of Engineering for Cerento. As a new partner and owner, he is now the President of Wyoming.com and Contact Communications, and the Vice President of Cerento. During his early years of employment, Eric met and then married his wife Alexa (Mossbrook) Nowland, and together they have 4 children, Lilly (16), Stasia (12) Sophie (9), and Ollie (3). The three eldest children attend Fremont County Schools. Eric has also been a volunteer fire fighter with the Riverton Fire Department for twelve years. He is committed to further expansion of the Wyoming.com network in Fremont County and other communities that are currently being served, and has plans of moving into other Wyoming communities as well.

Kim Kobbe, has lived in Riverton for 44 years. She attended schools in the Fremont County School District and together with her spouse Heath, and adult son Drew considers Riverton to be their hometown. Kim began her career in the industry 23 years ago. In 2005 she was part of the engineering team at a company that was acquired by Steve Mossbrook and was promoted in 2010 to Cerento’s Project Manager. Cerento is an engineering and construction firm that is based in Riverton, builds towers and networks nationwide primarily in the Oil and Gas industry, and maintains and supports Wyoming.com’s entire network. The company has continued to be a leader in the private communications industry. Kim has been very instrumental in the success of Cerento, and her talents have not gone unnoticed or unrewarded. Steve promoted Kim in 2020 to Cerento Vice President of Operations. As new partner and owner, Kim is now the President of Cerento and Vice President of both Wyoming.com and Contact Communications. She is dedicated to her team and believes that they are an integral part of the success of the companies.

As new owners, Kim and Eric want to continue Steve’s vision of being a major employer in Riverton, providing a career based professional company for local residents to learn new skills, become successful, and have opportunities of growth within the organization. In the past, Wyoming.com has offered internships, and has even assisted some employees with college tuition while working towards their major in education. Many have gone on to other highly desirable jobs and careers, and some have become entrepreneurs and own their own businesses.

Sandy Mossbrook is confident that she is turning the companies over to very capable hands, in which Steve would have approved. She plans on returning to retirement, enjoying her family and grandchildren, travelling, and volunteering as she has time.