State Wrestling Tournament kicks off in Casper this weekend

The WHSAA State Wrestling Tournament begins on Friday in Casper. The Lander Valley Tigers, Riverton Wolverines, Wind River Cougars, Wyoming Indian Chiefs and the Dubois Rams will have wrestlers competing in the tournament this weekend.
Lander Valley’s Coaltyn Laird will take part in the 3A state tournament in the 106lb bracket. He will take on Lane Torczon in the first round. Riverton’s Gavin Kuegeler will also be in the 106lb bracket. Kuegeler will face Tanner Johnson of Douglas in the first round.
Kolby Heil for Lander, and Ezra Hernandez will be in the 113lb bracket on Friday. Heil will take on Taylor Baggs, while Hernandez will take on Caden Davis of Wheatland.
Keegan Stephenson will take on Jackson East in the 120lb bracket.
In the 132lb bracket, Hunter Smith-Velarde for the Tigers will take on Colson Myers of Buffalo in the first round as well.
Paxton Rees will take on Owen Lungren in the first round of the 138lb bracket.
The Tigers will have two athletes competing in the 145lb bracket. Charles Snyder will take on Colton Gehlhausen, and Jake Denson will take on Tilman Burns of Worland.
The Riverton Wolverines will have Jordan May take on Powell’s Jack Van Norman in the 152lb bracket. Lander Valley will have Gabe Harris in the 152lb bracket as well. He will take on Ivan Keuntjes.
Parker Devries of Riverton will take on one of the top wrestlers from Lyman in Chevy Fackrell. Fackrell comes into the match with a 36-2 match record.
Kaden Rowan will take on the number-one seed in the 182lb bracket in Star Valley’s Zachary Patterson in the first round. Patterson enters into the match with a 42-0 match record.
Harrison Hoopes of Star Valley will take on Riverton’s Lyric Gordon in the first round of the 195lb bracket.
Ryan Watson and Zaryc Prosser of Riverton will be in the 220lb bracket as well. Watson will face Pinedale’s Ian Cantu, while Prosser will take on Christian Peterson of Worland.
In the heavyweight division, the top seed in the bracket is Lander Valley’s Cody Cunningham. Cunningham will take on Lucas Loran in the first round.
Cunningham’s fellow Tiger Ernesto Cabriales will also be in the first round of the tournament. He will take on Kyler Bartlett of Green River.
In the 2A tournament:
Ethan Tarango (Shoshoni) vs Cale Pfister (Wind River) 106lb
Sammie Cyrus (Dubois) vs Brodie Dean (Cokeville) 106lb
Wayne Todd (Shoshoni) vs Karl Haslem (Kemmerer) 120lb
Jacob Hardcastle (Wind River) vs Jerrett Fear (Big Piney) 120lb
Daniel Grubb (Dubois) vs Wyatt Cook (MOR) 120lb
Aidan Ruby (Wind River) vs Connor Morris (Tongue River) 120lb
Nicky Knigge (Shoshoni) vs Reece Whisenant (Green River) 120lb
Wiley Philleo (Wind River) vs Alex Cerny (Glendale)120lb
KC Gibson (Wind River) vs Silas Boyd (LFLS)132lb
Braeden Cash (Shoshoni) vs Louden Bremer (LFLS) 138lb
Isaac Gardner (Wind River) vs Spencer Cuthrell (MOR) 145lb
Pehton Truempler (Shoshoni) vs Lance York (LFLS) 152lb
Landen Brownlee (Wind River) vs Donovan Kruse(NIO) 152lb
Isaac Struna (Dubois) vs Zak Malone (KEM) 152lb
Blake Snyder (Wind River) vs Chris Boardman (MOR) 152lb
Caider Johnson (Wind River) vs Dakota Nelson (Cokeville) 160lb
Hayden Howard (Dubois) vs Brandon Jones (Big Piney) 160lb
Wyatt Trembly (Dubois) vs Ryder Pope (Cokeville) 170lb
Brenton McKee (Shoshoni) vs Landon Walker (Cokeville) 182lb
Casey Befus (Wind River) vs Avery Posey (Wyoming Indian) 182lb
Jullian Cabello (Shoshoni) vs Taylor Swartwood (LFLS) 182lb
Tucker Johnson (Wind River) vs Clayton Mullkin (Big Piney) 220lb
Jett Jones (Dubois) vs Oliver Gorsuch (MOR) 220lb
Jaden Blackbird (Wyoming Indian) vs James Love (Lovell) 220lb
Austin Apodaca (Shoshoni) vs Rosendo Garcia (Lovell) 285lb
Hunter Pattison (Wind River) first round bye 285lb
Julien Tatro (Wind River) vs Ethan Mack (WRI)