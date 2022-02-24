State Wrestling Tournament kicks off in Casper this weekend

Wresters Image by David Mark from Pixabay

The WHSAA State Wrestling Tournament begins on Friday in Casper. The Lander Valley Tigers, Riverton Wolverines, Wind River Cougars, Wyoming Indian Chiefs and the Dubois Rams will have wrestlers competing in the tournament this weekend.

Lander Valley’s Coaltyn Laird will take part in the 3A state tournament in the 106lb bracket. He will take on Lane Torczon in the first round. Riverton’s Gavin Kuegeler will also be in the 106lb bracket. Kuegeler will face Tanner Johnson of Douglas in the first round.

Kolby Heil for Lander, and Ezra Hernandez will be in the 113lb bracket on Friday. Heil will take on Taylor Baggs, while Hernandez will take on Caden Davis of Wheatland.

Keegan Stephenson will take on Jackson East in the 120lb bracket.

In the 132lb bracket, Hunter Smith-Velarde for the Tigers will take on Colson Myers of Buffalo in the first round as well.

Paxton Rees will take on Owen Lungren in the first round of the 138lb bracket.

The Tigers will have two athletes competing in the 145lb bracket. Charles Snyder will take on Colton Gehlhausen, and Jake Denson will take on Tilman Burns of Worland.

The Riverton Wolverines will have Jordan May take on Powell’s Jack Van Norman in the 152lb bracket. Lander Valley will have Gabe Harris in the 152lb bracket as well. He will take on Ivan Keuntjes.

Parker Devries of Riverton will take on one of the top wrestlers from Lyman in Chevy Fackrell. Fackrell comes into the match with a 36-2 match record.

Kaden Rowan will take on the number-one seed in the 182lb bracket in Star Valley’s Zachary Patterson in the first round. Patterson enters into the match with a 42-0 match record.

Harrison Hoopes of Star Valley will take on Riverton’s Lyric Gordon in the first round of the 195lb bracket.

Ryan Watson and Zaryc Prosser of Riverton will be in the 220lb bracket as well. Watson will face Pinedale’s Ian Cantu, while Prosser will take on Christian Peterson of Worland.

In the heavyweight division, the top seed in the bracket is Lander Valley’s Cody Cunningham. Cunningham will take on Lucas Loran in the first round.

Cunningham’s fellow Tiger Ernesto Cabriales will also be in the first round of the tournament. He will take on Kyler Bartlett of Green River.

In the 2A tournament:

Ethan Tarango (Shoshoni) vs Cale Pfister (Wind River) 106lb

Sammie Cyrus (Dubois) vs Brodie Dean (Cokeville) 106lb

Wayne Todd (Shoshoni) vs Karl Haslem (Kemmerer) 120lb

Jacob Hardcastle (Wind River) vs Jerrett Fear (Big Piney) 120lb

Daniel Grubb (Dubois) vs Wyatt Cook (MOR) 120lb

Aidan Ruby (Wind River) vs Connor Morris (Tongue River) 120lb

Nicky Knigge (Shoshoni) vs Reece Whisenant (Green River) 120lb

Wiley Philleo (Wind River) vs Alex Cerny (Glendale)120lb

KC Gibson (Wind River) vs Silas Boyd (LFLS)132lb

Braeden Cash (Shoshoni) vs Louden Bremer (LFLS) 138lb

Isaac Gardner (Wind River) vs Spencer Cuthrell (MOR) 145lb

Pehton Truempler (Shoshoni) vs Lance York (LFLS) 152lb

Landen Brownlee (Wind River) vs Donovan Kruse(NIO) 152lb

Isaac Struna (Dubois) vs Zak Malone (KEM) 152lb

Blake Snyder (Wind River) vs Chris Boardman (MOR) 152lb

Caider Johnson (Wind River) vs Dakota Nelson (Cokeville) 160lb

Hayden Howard (Dubois) vs Brandon Jones (Big Piney) 160lb

Wyatt Trembly (Dubois) vs Ryder Pope (Cokeville) 170lb

Brenton McKee (Shoshoni) vs Landon Walker (Cokeville) 182lb

Casey Befus (Wind River) vs Avery Posey (Wyoming Indian) 182lb

Jullian Cabello (Shoshoni) vs Taylor Swartwood (LFLS) 182lb

Tucker Johnson (Wind River) vs Clayton Mullkin (Big Piney) 220lb

Jett Jones (Dubois) vs Oliver Gorsuch (MOR) 220lb

Jaden Blackbird (Wyoming Indian) vs James Love (Lovell) 220lb

Austin Apodaca (Shoshoni) vs Rosendo Garcia (Lovell) 285lb

Hunter Pattison (Wind River) first round bye 285lb

Julien Tatro (Wind River) vs Ethan Mack (WRI)