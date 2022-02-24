RHS Key Club members approved for Denver Trip to attend District Convention

Riverton High School’s Key Club authorized to travel to Denver next month for their District Convention.

The FCSD#25 School Board Tuesday night agreed the club could travel, based on school policy and following COVID-19 Protocols.

Club sponsor Francesca Jones explained the convention wasn’t held in person last year, so this is the first time in two years students will be able to make the trip.

Students Mikele and Crimson Rose accompanied Jones to the board meeting and explained that the event would include training for new club officers and a chance to mingle with other Key Clubbers from Wyoming, Colorado, the Panhandle of Nebraska and New Mexico.

Since this is Jones’ first year as the sponsor, she will also participate in training for new advisors. Jones said the former long-time club advisor and now retired educator Gay Hughes will also make the trip.

Other members of the Key Club were not available for the board meeting as they were attending the Lander versus Riverton Dodge Ball event that evening. Students planning to attend include:

● Brett Jones

● Garrick McDonald

● Crimson Rose

● Elizabeth Abeyta

● Samantha-Jane DeClercq

● Brenden Soliz

● Cael Arbogast

● Mikele Rose (leaving Thursday morning for separate training as a District Officer)

The Key Club is not requesting any funding for this trip, besides the use of Fremont School District #25 transportation. The trip was signed off by Activities Director Reggie Miller.

Board member Carl Manning, who said he had attended the district convention a number of times in the past, and he advised Jones and the students “to act like a sponge and have a good time.”