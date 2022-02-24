Nine Cowgirls honored on All-Mountain West Conference team

LARAMIE, Wyo. (2/22/22) – The Mountain West Conference announced the women’s swimming & diving all-conference teams Tuesday. The University of Wyoming had nine representatives honored.

The top eight individuals in each event and top three relays receive recognition. Seniors Katelyn Blattner, Lainee Jones and Sani Carsrud, junior Melissa Mirafuentes, sophomore Kali Franckowiak and freshmen Kayla Cunningham, Gabriella Hagler, Maisyn Klimczak and Sage Morton all met the necessary benchmark.

Blattner was honored four times over the course of the four-day meet. She finished first twice – in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles – third in the 200-yard backstroke and helped the 800-yard freestyle relay take second.

Jones was also a member of that 800 free relay as well as taking top eight of the 200 free. Carsrud and Franckowiak represented the other two on the relay team.

Mirafuentes earned recognition for winning the platform and placing second in 3-meter. Cunningham finished in the top eight of both the 400-yard individual medley and the 200 back, and Kilmczak touched top eight in both the 500 free and the 1,650-yard freestyle.

Hagler and Morton rounded out the list. Hagler placed in 3-meter, while Morton took a top-eight spot in the 1,650 free.