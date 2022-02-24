Lander Community Awards to be announced March 4th

Breaking News

Article Updated: February 24, 2022
The Lander Chamber of Commerce Community Awards are coming up on Friday March 4th at the Lander Community and Convention Center. Photo from past awards event. Lander CofC photo by Brad Christensen

The Lander Chamber of Commerce Community Awards Luncheon is coming up fast, set for Friday, March 4th. The event will be held at the Lander Community and Convention Center on Buena Vista Drive. 

Chamber Executive Director Owen Sweeney said five major awards will be handed out at the luncheon. They are:

• Anchor Award – recognizing a business that has survived the challenge of time. 

• Beautification Award – recognizing a business who has added to the curb appeal of Lander.

• Rookie Of The Year Award – recognizing a newcomer to the Lander business community.

• Spirt of Lander Award – recognizing an individual or business that has contributed greatly to the community, and

• Lifetime Contribution Award – this award speaks for itself.

The Lander Ambassadors will also present an award to an outstanding member of their organization. 

The Keynote speaker will be Central Wyoming College President Dr. Brad Tyndall.

Tickets are $30 for chamber members, $35 for non chamber members. 

The event runs from 12 noon to 1 p.m. 

 

 

 

