Coalition of Mountain West States, including Wyoming, sign MOU to Develop a Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub

Today the states of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to coordinate and develop a regional clean hydrogen hub. Together, the states will work to compete for a portion of the $8 billion allocated in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act towards four or more regional hydrogen hubs.



“Hydrogen has tremendous potential for energizing the next generation and Wyoming is particularly well-situated to develop, export and utilize hydrogen,” said Governor Mark Gordon. “Several businesses have already targeted Wyoming as a potential hydrogen production center and our university, state agencies and legislature are leading the development of hydrogen policy and technology both locally and nationally. This coalition represents a shared vision for the future of hydrogen in the mountain west region, expands the resources beyond what each state has individually and reaffirms Wyoming’s commitment to supply hydrogen to consumers throughout the Western States.”



“Colorado is delighted to be part of this coalition to advance green hydrogen for Colorado and clean hydrogen among western states. The State of Colorado has adopted ambitious goals to reduce economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 and 90% by 2050, while supporting a just transition for affected workers and communities, and the use of low carbon hydrogen, especially hydrogen produced using renewable electricity for electrolysis, will help the state achieve these goals particularly in industry and heavy transportation” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis. “Colorado’s leadership in decarbonizing the electric sector using abundant wind and solar resources, existing gas supply chain and strong intellectual capital including universities and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory position Colorado to build the technology and workforce needed to scale hydrogen in the region and around the world.”



“New Mexico is a proud part of this powerful collaboration with the leadership of other western Governors during this pivotal time of expanding clean energy,” said New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. “New Mexico brings incredible value to this partnership, which not only progresses our shared goals around climate change, but creates jobs, fosters innovation and lifts up millions of Americans. New Mexico’s commitment to growing renewable energy and meeting its ambitious climate goals lays the foundation for a thriving clean hydrogen economy. Make no mistake, New Mexico and our partner states will succeed in developing the nation’s most productive clean hydrogen hub.”



“Utah’s unique geography and innovative spirit position us as the best place in the nation for energy development projects, including clean hydrogen,” said Utah’s Governor, Spencer J. Cox. “In Utah, we keep energy prices low to keep quality of life high. Our natural resources and existing infrastructure, along with our talented workforce, enable us to maintain this commitment to our citizens. With Utah’s resources and expertise in the development of a clean hydrogen hub, the possibility of affordable, reliable and clean hydrogen is not just a possibility, it’s inevitable.”



The Signatory States will work together in developing a Western Inter-State Hydrogen Hub (WISHH) with supporting facilities in each state in response to the RFP that the US Department of Energy is expected to release in May 2022.



A copy of the MOU is attached and may be found here.