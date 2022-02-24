Jan 27, 1941 – Feb 21, 2022

No services are scheduled at this time for Allen Edward Richardson, 81, who passed away peacefully at his home in Riverton, Wyoming on Monday, February 21, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donors consider planting a tree. http://www.fs.usda.gov/working-with-us/donations/plant-a-tree.



Allen Edward Richardson was born on January 27, 1941 in Pavillion, Wyoming to Howard and Louise (Wempen) Richardson. In his youth, he worked for Midvale Irrigation and various construction jobs prior to his service in the United States Army. Upon joining the Army in 1963, he attended basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and aircraft mechanic school in Fort Houston, Virginia, prior to being assigned to Schofield Barracks, Oahu-Hawaii. Allen was honorably discharged from the Army in 1965 and returned to Wyoming. In December of 1965, he married Helen Marie Glaser. It was around this time that Allen began a 25+ year career as a mechanic in the Uranium Industry. He lived many years in Gas Hills, before returning to Pavillion. He later moved to Riverton to be closer to his son, Eugene.



Allen was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent many hours fishing Morton Lake with family and friends, and faithful, fur baby companion, Rocky. Allen also spent many hours working in his yard. He was deeply aggravated each year when the birds got to the apples before he could.



Mr. Richardson was a member of the American Legion and Eagles Club.



Survivors include his sons, Eugene Allen Richardson, Corey David Johnston, Howard Seymour Richardson, III; daughter, Mary Ann Runner; foster son, Joshua Stanley; grandchildren, Charlen Runner, Jordan (Talena) Runner and John Cale Runner; sisters, Phylis Jane Loghry and LaVaughn Richardson; numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Marie Richardson; parents, Howard Seymore Richardson and Louise Helen (Wempen) Richardson; brothers, Cecil Richardson, Robert Dean Richardson, Howard Seymore Richardson, Jr.; sisters, Ila Larson and Nina Richardson; and granddaughter, Megan Nicole Runner.



