A bit warmer for Thursday

Article Updated: February 24, 2022
A little bit warmer today across most locations. Light snow is expected in the west through tonight. Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper teens for the Bighorn and Wind River basins with 19 at Dubois and the low 20s at Lander and Jeffrey City. Tonight’s lows will be in the low single digits with 3 below zero at Worland and 2 below at Shoshoni.

