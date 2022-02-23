Breaking News

USDA Urged to Prioritize Health fo Black Hills Nat’l Forest and Timber Sales

Article Updated: February 23, 2022
 Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Senators John Barrasso (R-WY), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), John Thune (R-SD), and Mike Rounds (R-SD), and Congressman Dusty Johnson (R-SD) in sending a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack expressing concern with the U.S. Forest Service’s plans to reduce the timber sale program for the Black Hills National Forest (BHNF). The members also urged the Forest Service to expedite treatment of the BHNF, which would help maintain the timber sale program that plays a critical role in keeping the forest healthy and supporting the local economy.

