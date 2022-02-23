Breaking News

Tuesday set records for lowest high temperatures

Article Updated: February 23, 2022
A frosty window. Photo by Phyllis LeClair

Tuesday’s high temperatures around the region set records because of how low the high temperatures were. For instnce, Riverton’s high on Tuesday was 3°F and the previous record low high was 13°F set in 2018. That’s a 15° difference for the date. 

Lander came close to a record low high by only 1°F, hitting 5°F while the record low high was 4°F set in 1910. 

Worland’s high of 1°F was 13°F colder that its previous low high of 14°F set in 2018. 

See the chart below for Tuesday’s record low high temperatures: 

