Steve Peck Selected as WyomingPBS Public Affairs Producer

By Jennifer Amend, WyomingPBS

Steve Peck, former longtime owner and publisher of the Riverton Ranger, has been selected as the new Public Affairs Producer for Wyoming PBS, filling the position vacated by former producer Craig Blumenshine. As the Public Affairs Producer, Steve will host Wyoming PBS’ weekly public affairs series Wyoming Chronicle, recurring annual series Capitol Outlook which provides weekly reports during Wyoming’s legislative session, and primary and general election candidate debates.

“Through his many years as a newspaper publisher, Steve earned a reputation for integrity,” said General Manager Terry Dugas. “Even more important, Steve has the ability to listen to his interview subjects, helping them express their ideas without interjecting his own. We’re fortunate to have him as part of the Wyoming PBS family.”

Steve has been involved in the Peck family-owned local newspaper business his entire life. After two generations of Peck-family ownership, the Riverton Ranger sold the business earlier this year. Steve begins his new position with Wyoming PBS February 22, 2022.

Wyoming PBS is a non-commercial, educational institution and cultural resource dedicated to telling Wyoming’s stories. Wyoming PBS can be viewed on various channels across Wyoming over-the-air, on cable, and on satellite. Wyoming PBS can also be streamed live and viewed on demand at wyomingpbs.org and with the PBS app.