Sports Update 2/17/22

The State Wrestling meet begins today in Gillette. The Lander Valley Tigers will be taking part in 3A State according to the WHSAA website. The prelims will take place at noon today with the finals to happen at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning.

The meet will include the following events that the Tigers will take part in.

200 Yard Medley Relay 200 Yard Freestyle 200 Yard Individual Medley 50 Yard Freestyle 1 Meter Diving 100 Yard Butterfly 100 Yard Freestyle 500 Yard Freestyle 200 Yard Freestyle Relay 100 Yard Backstroke 100 Yard Breaststroke 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

The Riverton Wolverines will also be at the State Tournament.

This will be the third time in a few weeks that Lander Valley and Riverton will be apart in a meet at the same time.

In other Fremont County Sports:

The wrestling regional tournament starts tomorrow morning in multiple locations. Lander Valley will host the 3A west regional tournament. I spoke with Cody Cunningham and Coaltyn Laird about regionals coming up.

The Riverton Wolverines will be at the 3A west regional tournament as well on Friday. The schedule of the wrestling tournament will be announced on Friday in Lander.

Other regional tournaments going on include:

2A EAST – SUNDANCE – FEB. 18th

2A WEST – GREYBULL – FEB. 18th

3A EAST – NEWCASTLE – FEB. 18th

4A EAST – SHERIDAN – FEB. 19th

4A WEST – LARAMIE – FEB. 19th

The State Tournament will be held in Casper on the 25th-26th.