Riverton vs Rock Springs

First meeting Riverton def. Rock Springs 57-47

Riverton is coming off a big weekend last weekend as they took sole possession of the 4A west with a win over Green River on the road and then a win the next day at Evanston. The Wolverines now control their own destiny with three games left in the regular season. Rock Springs comes into town struggling on the offensive side of the ball only scoring 43.5 points a game while allowing 57.2. Riverton it seems has found their stride in the late stages of the season as a defensive minded team. They still rank in the middle of the 4A conference scoring 49.9 points a game on average and allowing around 43.4 points a game. The last few games for the Wolverines have been defensive low scoring games.

Senior Tanner Johnson has found his offense in the last few weeks now averaging 12.6 points a game. Sophomore Parker Paxton still leads the team in scoring with 13 points, despite having low scoring games last weekend. For Rock Springs the offense comes from Brock Bider who averages 11.6 points a game. Bider also leads the team in 3-point average shooting around 33% from beyond the arc.

Riverton Lady Wolverines vs Rock Springs Lady Tigers

The Lady Wolverines and Lady Tigers on paper are pretty even. The Lady Wolverines average 33.7 points a game while allowing, on average, 51.6 points a game. For the Lady Tigers they don’t allow a lot of points but they don’t score many points a game either. They average about 44 points a game while giving up 40 points a game. The Wolverines’ leading scorer is Savannah Martinez who averages 8.8 points a game. During last weekend’s game against Evanston Paizley Jackson and Kamdyn Sheets had a hot streak of shooting against the Lady Red Devils. They will need a balanced scoring offense to be able to defeat the Lady Tigers. Rock Springs is led in scoring by Brenli Jenkins, who averages 15.5 points per game. She also leads the team in steals and assists as well with 2.6 steals and assists. Kamrynn James scores often as well for the Lady Tigers. She is averaging 11.6 points a game. The one stat that Riverton will need to exploit is she leads the team in fouls as well. They will need to get James in early foul trouble that way they can focus solely on Jenkins to be able to get the win in this one at home.