Local snowpack fell by seven points this past week

The Natural Resources Conservation Service reported this week a drop of seven points of the Wind River Range’s snowpack and snow water equivalent (SWE). The range now shows 97 percent of the 30-year median compared with 104 percent last week.

The Bighorn River Basin slipped only one point from 88 to 87 percent while the Sweetwater River Basin fell 11 points from 94 percent to 83 percent of the median.

The South Platte River Basin was the state’s lowest for SWE at 60 percent of the median while the Laramie River Basin was the state’s highest at 98 percent of the 30 year median.

The percentages reported Wednesday were before the latest cold front and snow storm passed over the Wind River and Owl Creek ranges.