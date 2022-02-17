Lander Valley vs Worland Preview

Lander Valley Lady Tigers at Worland

The Worland Lady Warriors all season have had a hard time finding offense. They are a low scoring team all season, only averaging 35.5 points a game and allowing 43.1 points a game. They are going up against a Lander Valley Team that is 3-0 in conference and 16-4 overall. Megan Winfield leads the Lady Tigers in the scoring column with around 13 points a game. Demi Stauffenberg is also scoring in bunches. She is averaging 11.2 points a game and she has scored over 1,000 points in her career. That scoring combination will be something that Worland will have to deal with all game. For the Lady Warriors, Jahaira Aguayo is their leading scorer with 8.9 points a game on average. After that, Worland really doesn’t have a big scorer. They will need someone to step up if they are going to defeat this Lander Valley team.

Lander Valley Tigers at Worland

The Tigers will have a hard test ahead of them on Friday as they take on a high octane offense in Worland.

Worland is averaging 65.7 points a game while only allowing 44.7 which is best in the 3A conference. Lander Valley is in the lower half of the 3A averaging 47.6 points a game and they allow 53.6 points a game.

For Lander Valley Tisso Guina will need to have a big game for the Tigers. Guina is averaging 11.2 points per game. He leads the team in scoring as well as assists.

The warriors of Worland have four different players that average above 10 points a game. Their leading scorer is Carter Clark who averages 14.9 points a game. Clark also leads the team in steals with around 3 per game on average. For Lander Valley they will need to play sound defense and limit the amount of points that Clark as well as others score in bunches to keep the game close.