Katie Louise Large, of Ethete, died in Greeley, Colorado on February 12, 2022. A Wake with all night viewing will begin 7:00pm, February 17, 2022 in the Family Home, 921 Blue Sky Highway, Ethete, WY 82520. The Funeral Service will be 10:00am, Friday, February 18, 2022 in the Morning Star Church, Ethete Highway, with Burial to follow in the Yellowcalf Cemetery, Ethete.

