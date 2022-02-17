Sep 26, 1938 – Feb 14, 2022

Janeth “Jan” Armstrong, 83, of Lander, Wyoming passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Lander with inurnment to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.



Jan was born September 26, 1938 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota to Ruben Rux and Agnes Swap. She lived in Thief River Falls, MN where she was an Executive Secretary for Artic Cat before moving to Lander, Wyoming having worked as a Realtor until retirement. Jan was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church of Lander.



She married Arthur C. Armstrong on June 8, 1958 at the Black River Lutheran Church. The couple served as foster parents and had many extended foster children.



She is survived by her daughter, Connie; son Glen; granddaughter, Ella (Frankie) Adams; and Great Granddaughter, Miracle Baldwin; as well as foster daughter, Michele (Mitch) Beito; grandchildren, Tina Nelson and Chad Beito; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur Armstrong; daughter Carolyn “Carrie” Armstrong; granddaughter, Tammy Beito.



On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com