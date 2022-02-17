Hughes gets nod for vacant CWC Trustees seat

By Carol Harper, The Ranger

Long-time resident and Fremont County School District #25 retiree Gay Hughes was selected by the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees at their Wednesday night meeting, filling the Riverton Sub-District #2 seat vacated by former board chairman Steve Peck.

WyomingPBS announced at the meeting that Peck would be signing on as a Public Affairs Producer and would be starting in his new role on February 22. Hughes said that she was encouraged by Peck to apply for the trustee position.

“I had always thought about it before, but the time was not right. Now I do feel it is,” she said.

Hughes’ interview by the board included questions about CWC’s mission, vision and values, the college’s strengths and challenges, as well as what level of involvement a trustee should have in daily operations, policy development, and state and national politics.

Regarding CWC’s mission, Hughes said that transforming lives and strengthening communities through learning, leadership and connection “is what community college is about,” she said. “I believe CWC is a huge asset to our community. I can’t imagine our community without it.”

As far as CWC’s vision, Hughes said that “we need an engaged community. We’ve seen great examples of it in the past; what we’ve seen in the last couple of years with the hospital board has been exciting to see.”

Collaboration and partnership were key points that Hughes expounded upon. “We need to be continually looking for ways to collaborate with our community, whether it’s the schools, whether it’s businesses, wherever there’s a need,” she said. “I think the college needs to be involved in addressing that.”

Hughes also touched on economic development, stating that CWC serves as a cultural and civic hub. She mentioned the arts center, remembering when it was being built. “It brings so much to our community,” she said. “The athletics, that went away for a while, and it is returned. I think it makes it more like a college, the environment it creates. The college is integral in getting job trainings. The nursing program—that met a need, and now it’s a beacon for the college because of the caliber of students that we produce, the caliber of nurses.”

Hughes believes that CWC’s biggest strength is its diversity. “I think our biggest strength is our diversity. I think we probably have more diversity than any of the other junior colleges in the state of Wyoming. That I think is because of our demographic, the closeness to the Wind River Indian Reservation. In the past we’ve had many foreign students. I think diversity enriches us, that’s kind of a mainstay. That diversity enriches all of us, so I think that’s our major strength and we can build upon that.”

In areas of improvement, Hughes said that funding and financing pay for instructors is the challenge.

“They have a graduate degree, and they don’t make as much as the people in the public schools,” she said. “We’re starting to get four-year programs, which I think is fantastic. The greatest challenge? Money. We need to be able to advance our programs. We need to be able to pay the staff on the caliber that they deserve.”

Hughes’ also revealed her views concerning state and national politics and policy development, stating that it lies with the board and administration. “Those are done in conjunction; we can’t be lone rangers,” she said. “State and national organizations? We need to know the trends of what’s out there. Definitely we need to be involved…if we don’t lobby for ourselves, no one else will. We all know dollars are limited, but we have to be present at the table.”

When asked what the role of the community college is, Hughes said that it is “to meet the needs of the community. We have many people where it’s not feasible for them to go elsewhere to go to school. The community college can give them additional training that they need, and then they can be at home. They have families, they have jobs. The community college helps facilitate that.”

“All of these words—’inspire, empower, serve, collaborate, service, promote’—they’re all actions, and they all require collaboration,” Hughes continued. “Then we look at the values—’resilient, understanding, student-centered, tenacious, learning and improving, equitable, responsible to others, servant leaders’…I think that those are all just huge in promoting the vast interests of our college.”

Tolman voted in as Chairman

Later in the evening, the Board of Trustees elected Craig Tolman as the new Chairman of the Board, with Ernie Over to serve as Vice-Chairman. Filling other officer positions on the board were Trustee Nicole Schoening as Treasurer and Trustee Paula Hunker as Secretary and Teton County BOCES representative.