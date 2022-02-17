Sep 21, 1931 – Feb 12, 2022

Forrest “Frosty” Neal Beydler of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on February 12, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.



Frosty, son of the late Howard and Sophronia Mull Beydler was born September 21,1931 in Ashland, Kansas. He grew up on the family ranch and graduated from Ashland High School Class of 1949. He served in the army in Korea and Ft. Knox, Kentucky. While stationed in Ft. Knox, he met and married his wife, Nancy (O’Hara). They were both honorably discharged and returned to the ranch in Kansas. Frosty and Nancy left the ranch and opened Beydler Grocery in Ashland. They later moved to Greeley, Colorado where Frosty worked with one of his brothers at the Beydler Cabinet Shop. Frosty found his career calling working in retail for Pamida. Frosty started with Pamida as a clerk and worked his way up the ladder, moving with his family to different locations around the country, finally settling in Riverton, Wyoming as a District Manager, the position he held when he left Pamida. Frosty then worked as an Independent Consultant assisting retail stores with sales and closings until he retired. While consulting, he traveled across 47 states and British Columbia, Canada.



Frosty loved his family, Wyoming and the outdoors. He hunted and was an avid fisherman. He spent countless hours working in the garage with wood and outside in his lawn and gardens. He kept the Beydler homes beautiful and impeccably maintained. Frosty was an active member of the Riverton Elks Club for over 40 years. He didn’t know a stranger and made friends wherever he went. For many years, Frosty walked several miles every day with his late best friend, Harold Goetzinger. He was always up for a new adventure or experience, no matter what his age. He was a great storyteller and trickster, and all of us can tell you a tale or two of his antics that he shared with us at the dinner table.



Frosty was preceded in death by his brothers Mel, Bill, Bob and Jim, his sister Naida and his great granddaughter Kinley Heller.



Survivors include his wife of almost 65 years Nancy (O’Hara), daughters Naida Simpson of Windsor, Co, Karen Beydler and her partner Greg Gustin of Lander, Wyoming, Sandra Beydler and her partner Dale Herman of Lander, Wyoming, Lydia Andrews and her husband Mike of Lowell, Arkansas, brother Bruce Beydler of Roseville California, twelve grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, one great, great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.



Interment at 2:00 on February 18 at Mountain View Cemetery. We will have a Memorial Service at 2:00 pm on February 19 at Riverton Elks Club.



Memorials to Riverton Elks Club or Riverton Help for Health Hospice.



On-line condolence may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com