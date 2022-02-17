Commissioners award bid on Country Acres Road Project

Staff Report

The Fremont County Commissioners this week awarded a construction bid of $1,619,343.25 for the reconstruction of Country Acres Road to contractor Avail Valley Construction, WY LLC. The road is north of Riverton and is quite narrow with a culvert over a large irrigation lateral.

That was just one of several action items made the commission. They also approved a letter of agreement with Wyoming Behavioral Institute of Casper. The letter sets costs of treatment when an individual is hospitalized there on an involuntary admission.

Other Actions:

• The Fremont County Historical Preservation Commission’s annual report was approved.

• A letter of support to WYDOT was approved for a proposal to develop a gravel pit at Dry Ridge. The letter will go the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

• A change order deduction of $11,604.75 was approved for the Paradise Valley Water Structure Replacement Project. The total cost of the project is now $151,045.25.

• William Overturf was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Fremont County Museum Board. His term will expire on June 30, 2024.