City Public Intox arrests declined as calls decreased

By Carol Harper, The Ranger

Captain Wes Romero of the Riverton Police Department presented at Tuesday’s Riverton City Council meeting detailing the department’s statistics over the past five years.

The stats were based upon the top 10 calls for service from January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2021.

“Calls for service this time last year was 4,022, and currently to date it’s 941, so we continually see a decrease in calls for services,” Romero said.

Mayor Richard Gard inquired about the intoxicated person statistics, reflecting a drop of 1,746 calls in 2017 to 745 calls in 2021. Romero said that the slow decrease was due to more enforcement of city park and finding more interventions, treatment and locations to take intoxicated individuals.

“I would like to commend the police force for that effort,” the Mayor said. “It’s nice to see a reduction. All these numbers seem to be really good.”

See the graph below that details the top 10 calls:

In other council actions…

• A citizen board appointment of Josephine Gilpatrick was made as an alternate to the planning commission.

• Councilors extended 32 liquor licenses for the April 1, 2022 to March 30, 2023 year. The licenses have generated a revenue of $39,500 for the city.

• The council approved Ordinance No. 22-001 regarding a Disorderly House or Business

• A competitive bid was awarded to Timberline for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Sludge Building Motor Control Center and Return Activated Sludge (RAS) Project.

• Councilors, after discussion, agreed to continue moving forward with the idea of Special Event Funding for local event planners under the EDGE half-cent tax Economic Development Committee guidance.

• Finance Director Mia Harris presented the city’s Quarterly Fiscal Health Report giving the Council a snapshot of where they are with their fiscal year budget to this point.

Romero provided the chart below to show the top 10 calls over the last five year: