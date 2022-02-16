Wyoming Indian boys rally past Wind River

Story written by Cody Beers

Wyoming Indian used speed, stifling defense and opportunistic offense to score 53 second-half points and rally in running and gunning style past the Wind River Cougars 81-73 Tuesday night at Ethete.

Trailing by 14 points at halftime, the Wyoming Indian Chiefs (8-9, 4-1 2A Southwest) seemed a step slow against the high-flying Wind River Cougars (12-6, 3-1 2A Southwest). But the Chiefs answered a pair of challenges in the second half, playing two steps faster than the Cougars through a 53-31 rally over the final 16 minutes inside Alfred Redman Sr. Gymnasium and in front of the rowdiest partisan crowd in nearly 2 seasons.

The first challenge was delivered by Wyoming Indian Coach Craig Ferris during his halftime speech. The second challenge was setting aside ast Saturday’s 73-63 loss as a distant memory, and igniting the Chiefs’ boys in-your-face defense and fast break. It proved too much to overcome for the Wind River boys, who looked winded by the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs proved deeper off the bench, too, in the rare Tuesday rivals duel. Key contributions by senior Aubrey McCabe, junior Isaiah Burnett, senior Jason Slowbear and junior Jerrell Tillman helped the well-conditioned Chiefs maintain the hardwood pressure throughout the 32 minutes of play.

“We wanted to get our defense going and stop being lazy,” said Tillman, who again provided a spark and timely scoring off the bench. “We took care of business in the second half. Shooting those 3s, I like to silence the crowd and do my own thing, and our coaches expect a lot from me.”

Chiefs Coach Craig Ferris said his Tuesday halftime talk with the players included “lots of motivational speaking, that’s what it was. Basically, challenging them if they want to accomplish something this year, this is the team you have to do it against, and this is the atmosphere you want to do it in. They came out (in the second half) and responded perfectly. We played 10 players tonight, and we wanted to make this game a track meet.”

Senior Tuff C’Bearing led the way, with seasoned inside and outside play, and 24 points and 12 rebounds. C’Bearing made his living inside the paint, taking on the taller, athletic Cougars duo Trey Mulholland and Wylie Shearer. The Chiefs’ outside game received a big boost from emerging junior Tillman; Tillman provided instant energy offensively with his precise 4 second half 3-pointers and 18 points. His junior teammate Hunter Lonedog was effective, scoring 10 of his 15 points in the second-half run.

“I love games like that,” C’Bearing said. “That’s what makes me love basketball, games like that. Tonight was like a big open gym, but organized. I really respect those players on that other team (Wind River). The crowd really got going, and I always get goose bumps.”

“We have guys stepping up for us,” Ferris said, crediting Isaiah Burnett for his defensive effort. “Tuff (C’Bearing) does so much for us.”

Jaycee Herbert led Wind River with 25 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Shearer contributed 13 points and a pair of 3s, but last Saturday’s leading scorer, senior point guard Chaumbrey Romero, was held to 7 points.

“These are always great games. Any time you put two great teams in a building and you’re on their home floor, there’s no doubt in my mind that you’re in for a fight,” said Wind River Coach Justin Walker.

Walker said Herbert is hitting his stride with his offensive game. “He is really coming along at the end of the season, especially offensively,” he said. “We let the team piece flutter out the window tonight. We have to play as a team to make this thing work. My hat is off to Coach Ferris and the Chiefs. They took it to us tonight.”

Wind River looked sharp early Tuesday, roaring to 21-point first- and second-quarter runs. Eleven first-half points from Brayden Leonhardt and Shearer led the Cougars.

“Brayden did a good job in the first half, controlling the tempo,” Walker said.

Tuesday’s Wyoming Indian victory leaves Wind River and Wyoming Indian tied atop the 2A Southwest standings at 4-1 heading into the final regular-season games this weekend. Wyoming Indian hosts Big Piney Friday following the Lady Chiefs/Lady Punchers game on Senior Night at Ethete. Including the Chiefs girls, 13 seniors will be honored between the boys and girls final home games of the 2021-22 season.

C’Bearing said the Chiefs are ready for the postseason, but he then threw in a “maybe”. “At the beginning (of the season), we had the pieces, and we just had to put them together. Everyone thinks we’re going to be a state championship from game 1. That’s not how it happens, especially out here,” he said. “We still have work to do.”

Wind River travels to 2A Southwest Conference foe St. Stephens Friday night, then the Cougars travel to Shoshoni Saturday afternoon.

“Shoshoni has a great team, and St. Stephens has a great team. There’s no doubt in my mind that we’ll rebound from this,” Walker said. “Big games this weekend, for sure.”

The seeding scenarios for next week’s 2A West Regional are on the line, yet somewhat complicated. If Wyoming Indian wins Friday and Wind River loses, the Chiefs would win the 2A Southwest. If Wyoming Indian loses Friday and Wind River wins, the Cougars would win the 2A Southwest. If both teams win Friday, the Cougars would have to beat Shoshoni Saturday to win the tiebreaker and avoid a coin flip for the 2A Southwest crown and No. 1 seed in next week’s regional in Riverton. The tiebreaker would be the results against a common opponent, Wright, from December at a preseason tournament in Big Horn and Dayton. Wind River beat Wright, while Wyoming Indian lost to Wright.

