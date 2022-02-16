Sports Update 2/16/22

The rematch between Wyoming Indian and Wind River did not disappoint last night in Ethete. The Chiefs stormed back from a 14 point deficit in the third quarter to take a 81-73 win in front of its home crowd.

Wind River dominated the first half with their speed but in the second half it was the Chiefs who sped up the game and tied the game late in the third quarter.

Terrell Tilghman of Wyoming Indian had 4-three pointers in the game and finished with 18 in the win.

Tuff C Bearing also had a big game last night as well as he had 25 points.

On the Wind River side it was Jacyee Herbert with 25 points to lead the way for the Cougars.

The Chiefs will now prepare for a big game against Big Piney on Friday for their senior night while Wind River will take on St Stephens on Friday and then Shoshoni on Saturday.

In the girls game, the Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs defeated the Lady Cougars by a final of 55-41 to hold 1st in the 2A west

In other Fremont County Sports.

This weekend is an important weekend for Fremont County as the boys swimming and diving state takes place in Gillette starting on Thursday.

The regional tournament in wrestling will also be this weekend in multiple locations. The Lander Valley Tigers will play host to the 3A regional tournament. I spoke with Lander Valley Athletic Director Serol Stauffenberg about what it means as an administration to be able to host the regional tournament.

The State tournament will be next weekend in Casper on the 25th and 26th.

We are less than two weeks away from the 1A/2A regional tournaments in Riverton and Lander. Riverton will host the 2A west regionals while Lander will host the 1A west. More information and details are upcoming on wyotoday.com as well as the sports update.