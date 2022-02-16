Snow Showers Continuing today; Highs to be seasonal

Unsettled today with a scattering of snow showers, especially in northern and central Wyoming. Some areas will be breezy. Mainly dry weather will return Thursday. Roads on Wednesday will be snow covered and icy until this afternoon.

Today’s highs will be in the low-to-mid 30s for the Bighorn and Wind River Basins, in the upper 20s for Dubois and Jeffrey City.

Tonight’s lows will be around 8 above for Shoshoni, 9 above for Dubois Jeffrey City and Worland, and around 10 for Lander, Riverton and Thermopolis