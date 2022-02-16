CWC Trustees to name Peck’s replacement tonight

The Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees tonight will interview two candidates for the vacant seat opened when former Board Chairman Steve Peck resigned.

Set to be interviewed are two long-time Riverton educators, Gay Hughes, who is retired and Rebecca Pierson, who is the current coach of the Riverton High Schoo Speech and Debate Team and an instructor at RHS.

The board will interview each candidate separately and then adjourn into an executive session to decide on the new trustee.

Tonight’s CWC Trustees meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in the Wind River Room at the Intertribal Education and Community Center on campus.

Also on the agenda is the reorganization of the board officers following Peck leaving the board when he was chairman. Board Vice Chair Craig Tolman has been the interim chair.

Other items on the college agenda include monthly reports from the Student Senate, the Professional Personnel Association, the Classified Staff Association, the Faculty, Wyoming PBS and the CWC Foundation.

Tonight’s Monitoring report will be presented by Dr. Kathy Wells on the college’s Community Impact.

The meeting is open to the public and can be viewed on Zoom at: https://cwc-edu.zoom.us/j/3078552162