Crash Blocked Intersection; Drunk Driver Caught; Power Pole sheared off; Friday winds caused damage

Riverton Police Department responded to 18 calls for service and made five arrests during the 24 hour period from 2/14 to 2/15/22.

A report is pending on a two vehicle crash at 7:43 a.m. Monday after a truck allegedly ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle. No injuries were initially reported. The crash blocked the intersection at East Park and North Federal.

There was a report of a vicious animal on West Sunset Drive at 11:29 a.m. on Monday. There was no additional information.

A sexual assault was reported at 8:04 in the Riverton area. the incident is under investigation.

A larceny theft was reported at 9:41 p.m. at an address on Sycamore Drive where the reporting party told police a collection of $2 bills and her cellphone was stolen by four individuals who sped from the scene in a silver passenger car.

A power pole owned by Rocky Mountain Power was sheared off in the 2300 block of East Park at 11:21 p.m.. The reporting party said there was the sound of squealing tires, a crash, and then squealing tires as a vehicle sped away. A report is pending.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 88 calls for service in the 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. on Monday, 2/14. Eighteen persons were booked into the detention center on charges including one DWUI, 4 other alcohol-related charges and42 misdemeanor charges. The detention center in Lander currently has 180 inmates it is responsible four. Of those 175 are being held locally and five inmates are being housed out of the facility.

A property destruction from flying debris was reported at an address on South Smith Road at 11:07 a.m. on Friday.

A tree fell on a vehicle on South 3rd Street in Dubois at 4:40 p.m. Friday.

A shoplifting incident was reported at 8:04 p.m. Monday from Walmart. A ticket was made per a deputy’s request.

An intoxicated juvenile was located at 9:41 p.m. Friday on Dutch Ed Lane at Lander. The youth’s parents were notified.

Deputies assisted the BIA Wind River Police and the Riverton Police with subjects who ran on foot away from officers at the Big Wind River Bridge South of Riverton at 11:02 a.m. on Friday.

A fire was reported in an outbuilding in the 400 block of the Paradise Valley Road on Saturday morning at 9:46 a.m.

A resident of Mary Anne Drive in Lander reported someone shot their cat. There are no suspects.

AnA repossession of a vehicle resulted in a call to deputies at 3:01 p.m. on Saturday after the party’s dog was run over. Deputies said it was a civil issue and not a criminal issue.

An Instragram scam was reported on Saturday at 9:57 p.m. from Roundup Road near Riverton. The reporting party said they were being harassed by unknown persons with threats of publishing embarrassing photos.

A citizen dispute in Dubois resulted in one person threatening to spray the other individual with bear spray. The incident on Mercantile street was reported at 1:12 p.m.

A domestic abuse complaint from Firethorn Lane at Gardens North near Riverton is under investigation. The FCSO was called at 4:35 p.m. on Sunday.

A theft from the Riverton Walmart store was reported at 7:24 p.m. Sunday night.

The FCSO was called at 6:57 a.m. Monday for a report of the theft of prescription medication from a vehicle parked on Holly Road.

All persons arrested or cited are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Jesse Lohmiller, 45, Riverton, arrested at 11:56 a.m. Monday at an address on North Broadway Avenue on a Fremont County Warrant.

Randy Weber, 31, Riverton, arrested for criminal entry, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and on a Fremont County Warrant at 4:42 p.m. on North 6th Street East.

A 36-year-old female from Arapahoe was cited for Criminal Entry in the above incident as well.

Francis Warren, 64, Riverton arrested for Public Intoxication at 6:24 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing.

Anneka Vavas, 35, Riverton, was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at an address on Opal Drive.

Steven C. C’Bearing, 27, Riverton was arrested by the FCSO on a Failure to Appear Warrant from Fremont County.

Alex M. Waite, 37, Riverton was arrested by the FCSO for Domestic Battery and Possession of a Controlled Substance at 5:17 p.m. Saturday from an address on Stagner Road.