Vehicle crashed into pole, wires downed on Street in Lander; Arrests

Lander Police Department Reports 2/14 to 2/15

A 73-year-old man from Riverton was cited for Driving on Roadway after crashing into a power pole in the 700 block of Buena Vista Drive at 1:02 p.m. on Monday. Power lines were knocked onto the street. The man reported he was uninjured.

A deer was dispatched in the 1300 block of Main Street at 5:24 a.m. on Tuesday morning after being struck by a bus and having its legs broken.

Lander Police Department Reports 2/11 to 2/14

Police were called at 11:47 a.m. on Saturday after a random woman walked into a house not belonging to here on Kristen Court. The woman had the wrong address. There were no problems.

Police drove out of town about a mile and picked up a female who dropped off that far out of town by her boyfriend. The incident was reported at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. The female was fine.

A reported intoxicated driver at Main and Clinchard at 8:21 p.m. Sunday night is Under Investigation.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Cole Cleveland, 18, Lander, was issued a citation for Hit and Run after a crash at 8:51 a.m. Saturday, 2/12, in the 1100 block of North 1st Street.

Jose Ocon, 30, Ethete, was arrested for Criminal Trespass at an address on Jefferson Street at 4:28p.m. on Saturday

Amryn Brown, 23, was served a LPD warrant at the Fremont County Detention Center at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Teresa Timbana, 31, Fort Washakie, was arrested on Sunday for assault at 5:00 p.m. at an address on Main Street.

Slyvia Friday, 42, Lander, was cited for Possession of Marijuana, Driving Under Suspension and No Insurance at 8:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Main Street on Sunday.