Sports Update 2/15/22

Tonight is the rematch between the Wind River Cougars and Lady Cougars as they take on Wyoming Indian. The Cougars defeated the Chiefs on Saturday by a final of 73-63. The Cougars are number 1 in the 2A Southwest with an overall record of 13-5 and 4-0 in conference with the Chiefs right behind them in second with a 7-9 record and 3-1 in conference.

The Lady Chiefs got the win on Saturday against Wind River by a final of 62-30. The Lady Chiefs still sit atop of the 2A Southwest with an overall record of 16-4 and 4-0 in conference.

The game tonight will be in Ethete and you can catch all the action on 99.1 KWYW with the voice of the Wyoming Indian chiefs and Lady chiefs Cody Beers. Tip off for the girls game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with the boys to follow around 7 p.m.

You can also catch the game on our Wyotoday app, Facebook, and YouTube.

In other Fremont County Sports.



This weekend is an important weekend for Fremont County as the boys swimming and diving state takes place in Gillette starting on Thursday.

The regional tournament in wrestling will also be this weekend in multiple locations. The Lander Valley Tigers will play host to the 3A regional tournament. I spoke with Lander Valley Athletic Director

Serol Stauffenberg about what it means as an administration to be able to host the regional tournament.

The State tournament will be next weekend in Casper on the 25th and 26th.

We are less than two weeks away from the 1A/2A regional tournaments in Riverton and Lander. Riverton will host the 2A west regionals while Lander will host the 1A west. More information and details are upcoming on wyotoday.com as well as the sports update.