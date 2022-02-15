Lander contributes to fund county ambulance service

The Lander City Council has agreed to help Fremont County with the cost of providing ambulance service. In a Memorandum of Understanding approved at the council’s February 8th meeting, approval was given to Mayor Monte Richardson to sign the agreement, in which the city agreed to contribute $100,000 to the county specifically for ambulance services.

“It’s a health and safety issue for us,” Richardson said, “until we can figure out another game plan with the Fremont County Association of Governments.”

Lander, so far, is the only municipality in the county to commit funds to the ambulance service through the County Commissioners. The county has sent letters to each city and town requesting assistance in providing the service.

In other business:

• Councilors approved an alternate city logo drawn by one of the city’s Street’s employees, Bruce Dempster. The alternate logo was a subject in a council work session last December. “We’re not getting rid of our bucking bronc logo,” said Mayor Richardson, “this is just an alternate local much like the police department has its pronghorn and the municipal court has the Lady of Justice.

• The City of Lander’s Streets and Alley’s upgrades have increased to the point where the city is finally going to fill a vacant position that has on the books “for quite some time,” according to Richardson. “With all the projects we have going, our City Public Works Director Lance Hopkin needs help so we have updated the job description for an Assistant City Public Works Director/Engineer. The open position will now be advertised.

• To make the Lander Police Department’s records, photos and videos more secure, the council approved an agreement with Secura to send those documents and exhibits to The Cloud where they can be stored for a time and then accessed when needed.

• The mayor was also authorized to sign an amended recapture agreement for the Wyoming Business Council’s $3,000,000 loan to Maven Outdoors. The cost of building increased the original loan amount by some $270,000 and the recapture agreement had to be amended to account for the new loan amount. At the same time, the city waived all construction and permit fees for the new Maven Headquarters, now under construction at the Lander Business Park just east of the Central Wyoming College Lander Center on Highway 789 on the city’s east side.

• In a bit of housekeeping, councilors agree to renew their membership in the Lander Community Foundation for two years at a membership fee of $100 per year.

The City of Lander’s alternative logo is pictured below.

The city’s official logo is pictured below: