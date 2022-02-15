City Resolves to participate in Random Act of Kindness Week this week

By Ernie Over, Wyotoday.com

Are you being kind this week? The City of Lander is participating in the Random Acts of Kindness Week through the 19th. A resolution affirming that support was approved unanimously at the city’s last council meeting.

The city is among 22,000 Wyoming students, 2,000 Wyoming employees and 100 Wyoming families who all signed up to embrace the Random Acts of Kindness week according to Kindness Wyoming.

Mandy Fabel presented the issue at the council meeting saying other local supporters of the week include the Arapahoe Elementary School and Fremont County School District #38, FCSD#24 at Shoshoni and the Shoshoni Elementary School, FCSD#25’s Frontier Academy in Riverton, Gannett Peak Elementary in Lander, Hot Springs County High School in Thermopolis, Lander Learning Express Preschool, Worland High School and the Wyoming Indian Schools.

Fabel said over 500 kindness kits were sent out to be utilized by over 25,000 resident of the state. Each kit, according to Fabel, includes a variety of activities and challenges to complete acts of kindness during Random Acts of Kindness Week.

The effort is being financed by the Caring Foundation of Blue Cross Blue Shield, Jonah Bank and the nonprofit Kindness Wyoming.