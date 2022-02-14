Wyoming Legislative Website Provides Up-to-Date information on 2022 Budget Session which began today.

By the Wyoming Legislative Service Office

Wyoming residents are encouraged to use the Wyoming Legislature’s website to track legislation and participate in policymaking during the 2022 Budget Session which began today at the State Capitol.

The web address is www.wyoleg.gov and is continually updated as each bill moves through the legislative process. A variety of resources are available on the site, including legislation and amendments sponsored by legislative committees and individual members. The text of each bill is posted on the Legislature’s website as soon as the legislation is assigned a bill number. The status for bills in the House and Senate can be tracked via the legislative website by clicking on the “View and Track Legislation” link on the homepage. In addition, residents can find information about how their legislators voted by clicking on the “Votes” tab on each individual bill page. The results are posted after each roll call vote is taken on the House and Senate Floor.

Information regarding the dates and times of standing committee meetings and House and Senate daily floor schedules are also available. Calendars of floor proceedings in the Senate and House are posted in the late afternoon for the next day’s activities which include the legislation under consideration and the general order of business. You can also sign up to receive the committee notices and floor calendars electronically through the Legislature’s e-mail subscription service.

The public can watch live and archived video of House and Senate floor proceedings and committee meetings on the Legislature’s YouTube channel. Users can access videos by clicking the YouTube icon on the Legislature’s Website, or by searching “Wyoming Legislature” on YouTube.

The website also provides a variety of ways for residents to contact their elected officials, including contact information for legislators and the “Online Hotline” which allows the public Up-To-Date Information on 2022 Budget Session

For more information on the Legislative website or to report technical problems, contact the Legislative Service Office at 307-777-7881.

Watch today’s opening session of the Legislature at the link below: