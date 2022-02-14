Aug 2, 1945 – Feb 9, 2022

Graveside services for long-time Fremont County resident, Ronald James Stubbs, 76, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, Wyoming. A Viewing will be held from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home.



Mr. Stubbs passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at SageWest Hospital in Lander, Wyoming.



Ronald was born on August 2, 1945, son of James I. and Wanda Belle (Fike) Stubbs (previously owners of the Midvale Mercantile) in Kansas City, Missouri.



He graduated from Pavillion High School in 1964.



R.J., as he was often referred to, worked as a lumber company foreman and security guard in Fairbanks, AK as well as Startech in Riverton.



Ronnie loved sports growing up and continued that passion by watching games in person and on television, his favorite team being the Seattle Seahawks.



Ron is survived by his sister Linda and brother-in-law Mike Bronnenberg, his nieces Kristie and Kerrie and his nephew Brian, as well as five great nieces and nephews, four great, great nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife Judy (Clark) Stubbs, his parents James and Wanda Stubbs; grandparents, a nephew and a great nephew, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Heaven truly gained a kind-hearted soul today. May he rest in eternal peace.



