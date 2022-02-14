Jul 11, 1952 – Feb 11, 2022

Melody Darlene Spoonhunter Lonebear, 69 of Riverton passed away Feb. 11, 2022 at her home. Her nick name is “Old Lady Five”. Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Wed. Feb. 16th at St Stephen’s Catholic Church. A rosary and wake will be held Tues. starting at 7:00 p.m. at her home, 89 Gas Hills Road. Burial will be held at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.



Melody was born on July 11, 1952 in Arapahoe, Wyoming to William Lawrence and Ione Josephine (Hatten) Lonebear. She grew up and attended Arapahoe Elementary School and Riverton High School. She married Vaughn Spoonhunter June 1968 in Lander, Wyoming. Over the years she was a waitress, worked in construction and helped as a member of a Forestry Camp Crew. She loved her Bud Lite, and the Green Bay Packers. She was an outdoor person, sitting around a camp fire with family and friends. She enjoyed going to the casino and bingo. She also loved going to the basketball games when she was younger, she liked to travel with the basketball teams all over the states. Listened to all the local team play ball on the radio. Watching the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors. She enjoyed fire season and worked as a camp crew boss for many years. She welcomed all her grandkids and then some! She loved making treats for everyone. She is survived by three sons Nathan Yellowbear, Trevon Spoonhunter and Derek Meeks, daughters; Ruby Goggles and Cherokee Rose Brown; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, brothers; Darrell, Ben, David (Crocky) Lonebear, Wayne Felter, Wendell Ghostbears; sisters, Charlotte Lonedog, Violet Lonebear, Lynda Noah, Debbie Lonebear, Theresa Williams, Rose Lonebear, Becky Kuka; families of Lonedog, Brown, Willow, Goodman, Sage, Jenkins, Munnell and LoneBear. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Ione Lonebear, brothers; Richard Lonedog, William Howard “Punky” Lonebear, sisters; Jenny Lonedog, Donna Goodman, daughters; Wanda Spoonhunter, Leslie Sixtoes, Stephanie Spoonhunter, son: Jose Lockwood, grandchildren Jenice Meeks, Derick Meeks Jr. and Jacob Meeks.



