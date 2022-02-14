Nov 22, 1929 – Feb 10, 2022

Funeral services for May Dell Pierce, 92, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the Hillcrest Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A Viewing will begin at noon until service time at the church on Wednesday.



May Dell Pierce, 92 of Riverton, passed away peacefully at Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness in Riverton, WY on Thursday February 10, 2022.



May Dell was born on November 22, 1929 to Earnest and Jewell (Massengale) Rhodes in Bryson, Tx.



She would later meet and then marry Billy Bob Pierce in Jacksburo, TX on December 25, 1947. They had 3 children together, Jerry, Linda, and Barbara. In 1960 the family moved to Riverton to open up a jewelry store. Bill and May Dell owned and operated B.B. Pierce Jewelry together from 1964-1993 when they retired to enjoy farming, gardening, hunting, and fishing. Other hobbies she enjoyed were jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, and painting. They also enjoyed traveling back to Texas to visit family every time they could. May Dell loved spending time with family near and far.



May Dell was an active member of the Hillcrest Baptist Church for 62 years, where she taught Sunday School for many years.



She is proceeded in death by, her parents Earnest and Jewell, her husband Bill, sister Thelma (Rhodes) Stone, brother Glenn Rhodes, son in-law Clyde Young, and granddaughter Tina Wanner.



She is survived by her Children, Jerry (Sue) Pierce, Linda Young, and Barbara (Michael) Carter; 15 grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 2 great, great grandchildren, Brother in-law Gene (Sherry) Pierce, sister in-law Dean Rhodes.



Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, in care of the Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.



