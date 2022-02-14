July 15, 1928 – February 8, 2022

Marian Lucille Henry, 93, of Lander, WY passed away on ­­­­­February 8, 2022 at Morning Star Manor, Fort Washakie, WY.

Lucille was born on July 15,1928 to Marian and Isabel Meeks (Calhoun) in Crowheart, WY. She and her late husband, Charles Henry, ranched in the Crowheart area for 40+ years. She loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed gardening, crocheting, camping, hunting, fishing, and Sunday poker games with family. Later in life she enjoyed collecting antiques with her sister and husband and long-time friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers, a sister, a son Ronald Henry, and a great-grandson.

Survivors include Clifford Henry and wife Jamie of Kinnear, Charles Henry and wife Kyla from Prescott Valley, AZ and daughter-in-law Wanda Henry; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, 2:00 PM at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander. A viewing will be held beginning at 12:00 PM at Hudson Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY.

Please sign the family’s on-line registry at www.hudsonsfh.com