Jul 19, 1962 – Feb 7, 2022

Laureen “Lo” Brown-Case passed away at Sage West Hospital – Lander on Monday, February 7, 2022. A rosary will be recited on Friday, February 11, 2022, at St. Stephens Eagle Hall at 7:00 pm. The wake will follow at 281 Goes In Lodge Road. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at St. Stephens Mission with burial to follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.



Laureen Deborah Brown was born on July 19, 1962 in Riverton, WY to Daniel Leo and Agnes Louise (Monroe) Brown. She grew up on the Wind River Reservation and graduated from Riverton High School. She attended Central Wyoming College and Haskell Indian Nations University .



She worked at Wind River Indian Health Center, the Arapahoe Clinic, until 2004. She also had worked at Brunton, K-Mart, Alco, and Northern Arapaho Sewing.



Laureen lived on the Wind River Reservation most of her life with brief stays in Casper, WY, Lawrence, KS, Lame Deere, MT, Arapaho Ranch, and Thermopolis, WY.



Laureen was involved in the traditional Arapaho Ceremonies.



She enjoyed going to the mountains, lakes, ice fishing, hunting, camping at Bull Lake, rodeos and roping’s, and casino. She loved watching her grandkids play sports and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.



She is survived by her companion, Vernon F. “PeeWee” Rooks; grandmother, Gerry Brown; special auntie mom’s, Anna (Ben) Miller and Nemie Brown; brothers, Don (Charlene) Brown, Ricky (Amanda) Blackburn, Sr., Raymond Walker, Thomas Bushyhead, Junior Bushyhead, CJ Walker, Preston Walker, Erron Monroe, Jay Monroe, Benny Miller, Byron Bruisedhead, Vince (Leonia) White, Moose Brown, Martin Blackburn, Ryan Blackburn, JJ Blackburn, and Jason Walton; sisters, Dee (Harold) Brown, Inez (Gary) Brown, Brenda (Pat) Hubbard, Cheryl McClaughlin, Lana Peorah, Jodi Brown, Elberta Monroe, Elaina Monroe, Erica Monroe, Nancy Wahtomy, Maggie Miller, Valerie (Hooter) Ware, Camille Lincoln, Bertie Brown, Teri Bushyhead, and Kristina Bushyhead; sons, Shane (Jocelyn) Brown, Doug (Amanda) Brown, Deno Roman, Ace Roman, Isaac Brown, Wade Brown, Shaw Whiteman, White St. Clair, Ricky Blackburn, Jr., and Starr Miller, Sr.; daughters, Tiffany Roman, Danielle Roman, Nicolette Brown, Jamay Blackburn, Courtney Blackburn, Joshlynn Blackburn, Jori Lambull, and Kasia Monroe; aunts, Victoria Lopez, Evvie Brown, Marilyn Brown, Judy Waren, Belinda Warren, Kat Warren, and Pauline Polen; grandchildren, Shy, Cortney, Shaelynn, Kaylea, Martyna, William, Christine, Shayen, Brianna, Danisha, Siona, Dandy, Deleigha, Huntleigh, Keen, Kacen, Jayla, Brandon, Lavina, Gabriel, Lenny Jr., Falling Star, Tesha, Shaw Jr., Harmony, Dreceon, Kailer, Mayala, Zadaya, Zyrin, Zarie, Paisley, Saelia, Jordan, Brianna, Jaden, Kaylyn, Cole, and Ayden; great grandchild, Noah; and the families of Brown, Warren, Blackburn, and Trosper.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Agnes Brown; grandparents, Victoria SunRhodes, Peter Monroe, Lucia Brown Blackburn, and Wlliam Trosper, Sr.; brothers, Lloyd Brown and Raymond Antelope; great grandparents, Vincent and Katie Brown, Ben and Pauline Warren; aunts, Matilida Bushyhead, Joann Blackburn, and Patricia Snook; uncles, Eugene Monroe, Dennis Monroe, Kenneth Blackburn, and Linus Blackburn; sisters, Shawna Walker and Gina Monroe; nephew, Jarod LittleWhiteman; grandson, Laviteus Whiteman; and husband, Dave Case.



