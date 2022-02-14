Jan 9, 1965 – Feb 10, 2022

Funeral services for Jayne Fabrizio Batchelor, 57, at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Hill Street College Branch, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3100 West Main St. in Riverton, Wyoming with a dinner to follow. A Viewing will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 18, 2022 also at the Hill Street College Branch, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Mrs. Batchelor passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming from complications of a stroke.



Jayne was born on January 9, 1965 to Art and Jean Fabrizio in Salt Lake City, Utah. After graduating from Union High School in Roosevelt, Utah in 1983, she went on to study at Brigham Young University.



She met her soulmate, Kerry in 1993, and they were wed in 1994 in Duchesne, Utah. They moved to Riverton in 1996 and enjoyed making new friends while barbecuing and playing 31. She was a life-long member of the LDS church and was happy to worship with the Aspen Park Ward in Riverton. Jayne loved to spend her free time in Worthen Meadows fishing and camping with Kerry and their friends. She enjoyed watching movies with her grandchildren and crocheting special gifts for them at holidays. Her favorite team was the Pittsburgh Steelers and she worked for nearly 20 years at Safeway in Riverton and Lander.



Jayne joins her parents Art and Jean Fabrizio; mother-in-law, Nola Batchelor and father-in-law, Jay Batchelor in Heaven.



Survivors include her husband, Kerry; daughter, Terra Jayne (Sean) Lancaster and Terra’s father, Edmund Amaechi; stepsons, Kevin (Julie) Batchelor and Tyler (Adrienne) Batchelor; sister, Jill Stansfield; brothers, Danny Max, Brad and Tal; grandchildren, Mitchell Amaechi, Armani Lancaster, Nigel Lancaster, Dylan Lancaster, Madison Batchelor, Andrew Batchelor, Ella Batchelor and Hattie Batchelor and numerous nieces and nephews.



On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com