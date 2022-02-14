Nov 11, 1943 – Feb 3, 2022

Ana Mafi Langi-Alatini; 78 yrs old.passed away February 3, 2022 in Pavillion, WY. A viewing and visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2022, at 10:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with interment at Mountain View Cemetery.



Ana Mafi Langi was born November. 11, 1943, in Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu, Tonga, to Siope and Vika Langi. Ana could accomplish anything she set her mind to do. At a very early age, she cared for her younger siblings and her parents. She was a person who cherished and loved her family.



At the age of 18 Ana served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She spent 18 months serving in the islands of Tonga. In 1966 Ana met and married Viliami Milemoti Alatini.



In 1976 she moved with her husband and family to Honolulu, Hawaii. She spent her years proudly raising her six children. She taught them to love, respect and honor all families, friends, church, and culture. She was a person when she does anything she gives it her everything. She survived by her husband and four sons.



Condolences may be sent to 118 Indian Ridge Road, Pavillion, WY 82523 or on-line condolences may be left at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.