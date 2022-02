May 7, 1927 – January 29, 2022

Alicia Nunez was born in Green River, Wyoming on May 7, 1927 to Santos and Porfiria (Macias) Nunez. She passed away peacefully on January 29, 2022.

Alicia spent many years at the Wyoming Life Resource Center, Lander, Wyoming and will be missed by many that loved and cared for her in addition to her extended family.

Private Funeral Services will be held.

