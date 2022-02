Wednesday and Thursday were busy days at the county fairgrounds in Riverton with hundreds of participants in the annual Farm and Ranch Days.

Wyotoday.com was there. Here are a few photos from the event’s trade show. Photos by Ernie Over, Wyotoday.com.

CWC Meat Science Instructor Amanda Winchester with student Patty Snyder at the Fremont County Cattlewomen Exhibit on the many uses of by-products from cattle

Ivan Laird of Lander from the Wyoming Woolgrowers table at the trade show greeted Northern Ag Network’s Andy Schwab at the Farm and Ranch Days.





Ty Jarvis of Kinnear, left, chatted with Tracy Frye of Riverton at the USDA Wildlife Services Booth filled with images and pelts of predators.





Wil McSwain from Stotz Equipment pointed out the features in a John Deere Loader Combo with a 332 G Skid Steer in the background.





Trevor Taylor, a pilot for Guardian Flight, had a medical helicopter parked outside the Fremont Center while colleagues staffed a table inside.





Rhonda Dailey, SageWest Health Care Clinical Informatics Officer, gave tips on heart health and how to give CPR and use a AED Electric Shock device.