Lander Valley wrestling defeats Riverton before regionals

The national anthem being sung before Lander Valley vs Riverton. Photo by Travis Gupton

The Lander Valley Tigers wrestling team took home the win over Riverton on Thursday night in the final dual of the regular season before regionals next weekend.

Cody Cunningham of Lander got his second win against Riverton in the last two weeks. He defeated Ryan Watson by pinfall in the first round. Now Cunningham has one thing on his mind… regionals at home. “ I’m excited for the home regionals,” Cunningham said. “ I’m excited to see what happens.”

The match of the night was the final match of the night in the 120 pound weight class between Riverton’s Jackson Larson and Lander Valley’s Keegan Stephenson. Both athletes went back and forth in the second period. When it looked to be going in Stephenson’s way Larson made a big comeback. It came down to the third period and the last 30 seconds. Stephenson had control on the mat but was down in the score 8-5. He was looking for a pin but Larson was able to hold on for the 8-5 victory for Riverton. Despite getting the big win, Lander Valley took home the team win.

Other matches last night included:

106: Coaltyn Laird (Lander) def Gavin Kugler (Riverton) by Pin

113: Ezar Hernandez (Riverton) def. Colby Hail (Lander) by decision

126: (Lander) Landon Jones won by forfeit

132: (Lander) Hunter Velarde won by forfeit

138: (Lander) Chad Snyder won by forfeit

145: (Lander) Jake Denson def. Landen Nez(Riverton) by Pin

152: (Lander) Paxon Rees def. Jordan May (Riverton) by Pin

160: (Lander) Gabe Harris def. Tristen Anderson (Riverton) by Pin

170: (Riverton) Parker Devries def. Tres Pickerd (Lander)

182: Kaden Rowan (Lander) won by forfeit

195: Lyric Gordon (Riverton) def. Zain Gabriales (Lander) by Pin

220: Zaryc Prasser (Riverton) def Derik Ingwerson (Lander)