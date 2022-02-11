Four Jailed for Drunk Driving in County

Here are the law enforcement reports received on Friday, Feb. 11th

Lander Police Department

Arrests:

All those arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Richard Troia, 38, Riverton, arrested on an Albany County warrant at 3:11 p.m. on North Second Street.

Ezekiel Ute, 20, Fort Washakie, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol at 12:27 a.m. on Main Street.

Patrol Reports:

A report of fraudulent activity in Lander reported at 8:13 a.m. on Feb. 9 was referred to the Fremont County Attorney’s Office for review.

Police were advised of a dog problem on Cottonwood Lane. the LPD will keep a watch out for the trespassing animal.

The LPD issued warnings for Code Violations at a number of Lander addressed.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

There were 36 calls for service in the 24 hour period ending at Feb. 10, 2022 at 7 a.m. Six persons were booked into the detention center on four DWUI charges, one felony charge and nine misdemeanor charges. The Detention Center currently has 177 inmates, of those 172 are in Lander and five are outside of the county.

There were no Sheriff’s Department Arrests.

Patrol Reports:

A property owner on Grandview Lane in Riverton reported someone drove through her fence. The report was made at 11:51 a.m. A report was taken, there are no suspects.

There were 21 calls for an ambulance in the past 24 hours.

Riverton Police Department

There was no report from the RPD received Friday morning.