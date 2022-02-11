DUI Task Force began Drunk Driving Enforcement Today

By Cody Beers, WYDOT District 5

This Super Bowl LVI weekend, Feb. 11-13, the Fremont County DUI Task Force will carry out impaired driving enforcement operations across the county.

Before Super Bowl weekend, the DUI Task Force wants to remind fans everywhere that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

“We want everyone in Fremont County to enjoy the Super Bowl, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads,” said Chief Scott Peters of the Lander Police Department. “If you are going to a Super Bowl event or party, make a game plan ahead of time for a designated driver. If you’re hosting a party, take care of your designated drivers, and remind everyone that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and BIA Wind River police departments.

During 2021, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Fremont County had 784 traffic crashes. There were 56 alcohol related crashes in 2021, and 8 people died in Fremont County alcohol related crashes.

“You can expect all of the officers, deputies and troopers who make up the Fremont County DUI Task Force to be diligently patrolling for impaired drivers and to take immediate action when responding to any REDDI reports. Do the right thing, don’t drink and drive, or you’ll be stopped and arrested,” said Chief Peters.

Another task force DUI operation is planned during this month’s 1A/2A boys and girls basketball tournaments in Lander and Riverton.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving: