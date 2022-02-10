UW Center on Aging Offers Free Healthy U Workshop Series

The University of Wyoming Center on Aging (WyCOA) is offering free online and in-person workshops throughout the state for people with chronic health conditions and their caregivers.

The six-week Healthy U workshop series is available online every Tuesday from 2:30-5 p.m. from Feb. 15-March 22. Topics covered are problem-solving, healthy eating, action planning, exercise, evaluating treatments, effective communication and working with health care professionals.

“Now is the perfect time to be in charge of your health, and Healthy U can help you do that,” says Larry Goodwin, a senior project coordinator at WyCOA.

The goal of the workshop is to help people better manage their health conditions and deal with the frustration, fatigue and pain that can accompany many different health conditions, he adds.

Online workshops enable participants to learn skills and receive support from their own homes, Goodwin says. Participants can connect using a smartphone, tablet or computer. One-on-one technical assistance also will be available.

The Healthy U workshops were developed by Stanford University to improve symptoms related to a wide variety of chronic conditions, build confidence in managing healthy conditions and increase physical activity.

Chronic conditions include issues that affect someone on a day-to-day basis such as diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, depression, heart disease, chronic pain, anxiety, multiple sclerosis and fibromyalgia.

For more information about Healthy U, or to register for an online workshop, visit www.healthyuwyoming.org or email [email protected].